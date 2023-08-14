Citigroup Maintains Berry Global Group (BERY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.72% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Berry Global Group is 74.66. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 12.72% from its latest reported closing price of 66.24.

The projected annual revenue for Berry Global Group is 14,071MM, an increase of 8.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 784 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berry Global Group. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BERY is 0.43%, an increase of 7.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 130,701K shares. The put/call ratio of BERY is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 12,773K shares representing 10.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,547K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BERY by 0.45% over the last quarter.

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 4,868K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,725K shares, representing a decrease of 17.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BERY by 14.06% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 4,507K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,507K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BERY by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,294K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,367K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BERY by 5.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,573K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,775K shares, representing a decrease of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BERY by 14.81% over the last quarter.

Berry Global Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Berry Global Group, Inc. creates innovative packaging and engineered products that it believes make life better for people and the planet. The Company does this every day by leveraging its unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in its diversity and industry leading talent of 47,000 global employees across more than 295 locations, it partners with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges its solve and the innovations its pioneer benefit its customers at every stage of their journey.

