Citigroup Maintains Bellring Brands (BRBR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Bellring Brands (NYSE:BRBR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.22% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bellring Brands is $37.58. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 12.22% from its latest reported closing price of $33.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bellring Brands is $1,620MM, an increase of 13.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPMIX - S&P MidCap Index Fund Direct Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSTX - U.s. Small Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 276K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares, representing an increase of 8.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 22.05% over the last quarter.

New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 96K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 15.76% over the last quarter.

IJJ - iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF holds 588K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares, representing a decrease of 49.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 28.45% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - T.Rowe Price Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 107K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 681 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bellring Brands. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRBR is 0.28%, an increase of 28.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.22% to 158,168K shares. The put/call ratio of BRBR is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

Bellring Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, comprise all major product forms, including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and are distributed across channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience.

See all Bellring Brands regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.