Citigroup Maintains Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 158.73% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beam Therapeutics is 67.56. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 158.73% from its latest reported closing price of 26.11.
The projected annual revenue for Beam Therapeutics is 44MM, a decrease of 45.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.63.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 452 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beam Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEAM is 0.29%, a decrease of 8.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.49% to 72,406K shares. The put/call ratio of BEAM is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
ARK Investment Management holds 8,383K shares representing 11.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,573K shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 1.78% over the last quarter.
ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 6,137K shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,054K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 18.22% over the last quarter.
Temasek Holdings holds 4,095K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,878K shares, representing an increase of 29.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 13.08% over the last quarter.
Farallon Capital Management holds 3,432K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,400K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 31.77% over the last quarter.
MWG Management holds 2,347K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Beam Therapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Beam Therapeutics is a biotechnology company committed to establishing the leading, fully integrated platform for precision genetic medicines. To achieve this vision, Beam has assembled a platform that includes a suite of gene editing and delivery technologies and is in the process of building internal manufacturing capabilities. Beam's suite of gene editing technologies is anchored by base editing, a proprietary technology that enables precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This enables a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.
