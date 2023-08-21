Citigroup Maintains Baxter International (BAX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.08% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Baxter International is 51.44. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 23.08% from its latest reported closing price of 41.79.

The projected annual revenue for Baxter International is 15,348MM, an increase of 1.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.67.

Baxter International Declares $0.29 Dividend

On July 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 will receive the payment on October 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $41.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.78%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.46%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 3.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.43 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1737 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baxter International. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAX is 0.22%, an increase of 1.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.32% to 472,771K shares. The put/call ratio of BAX is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VDIGX - Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 16,576K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,626K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,326K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 25.09% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,254K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,197K shares, representing an increase of 39.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 23.55% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,786K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,873K shares, representing an increase of 50.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 54.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,776K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,654K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 25.43% over the last quarter.

Baxter International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, it has been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter's employees worldwide are now building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations.

