Citigroup Maintains Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.32% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bath & Body Works is 48.96. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 30.32% from its latest reported closing price of 37.57.

The projected annual revenue for Bath & Body Works is 7,913MM, an increase of 5.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bath & Body Works. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBWI is 0.20%, a decrease of 2.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 238,116K shares. The put/call ratio of BBWI is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lone Pine Capital holds 16,357K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,566K shares, representing a decrease of 19.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 15.15% over the last quarter.

Third Point holds 13,850K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,751K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 7.54% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 11,745K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,088K shares, representing an increase of 22.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 25.88% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,383K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,675K shares, representing an increase of 56.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 117.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,714K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,586K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 18.29% over the last quarter.

Bath & Body Works Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bath & Body Works is one of the world's leading specialty retailers and home to America's Favorite Fragrances® offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. For more than 30 years, customers have looked to Bath & Body Works for quality, on-trend products and the newest, freshest fragrances. Today, these fragrant products can be purchased at more than 1,750 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, and more than 300 international franchised locations, as well as on bathandbodyworks.com.

