Citigroup Maintains Baozun Inc - ADR (BZUN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Baozun Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 115.32% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Baozun Inc - ADR is 9.09. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 115.32% from its latest reported closing price of 4.22.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Baozun Inc - ADR is 9,778MM, an increase of 16.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.39.
- For more in-depth coverage of Baozun Inc - ADR, view the free, crowd-sourced company research report on Finpedia.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baozun Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 10.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BZUN is 0.05%, an increase of 29.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.58% to 21,801K shares. The put/call ratio of BZUN is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Nuveen Asset Management holds 2,934K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,609K shares, representing an increase of 11.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZUN by 54.73% over the last quarter.
Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,994K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,975K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZUN by 75.36% over the last quarter.
QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,703K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,435K shares, representing an increase of 15.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZUN by 28.53% over the last quarter.
TEMRX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Fund Retail Class holds 905K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Hsbc Holdings holds 851K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
Baozun Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Baozun Inc. is the leader and a pioneer in the brand e-commerce service industry in China. Baozun empowers a broad and diverse range of brands to grow and succeed by leveraging its end-to-end e-commerce service capabilities, omni-channel coverage and technology-driven solutions. Its integrated one-stop solutions address all core aspects of the e-commerce operations covering IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, and warehousing and fulfillment.
Additional reading:
- Baozun Inc. 寶 尊 電 商 有 限 公 司* (A company controlled through weighted voting rights and incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 9991) DATE OF BOARD MEETING
- Page 1 of 7
- Page 1 of 7
- Baozun Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
- Baozun Inc. (A company controlled through weighted voting rights and incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 9991) POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON JUNE 15, 2023
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.