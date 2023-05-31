Citigroup Maintains Baozun Inc - ADR (BZUN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Baozun Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 141.92% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Baozun Inc - ADR is 9.58. The forecasts range from a low of 4.14 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 141.92% from its latest reported closing price of 3.96.

The projected annual revenue for Baozun Inc - ADR is 9,778MM, an increase of 16.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baozun Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 15.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BZUN is 0.10%, an increase of 37.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 22,151K shares. The put/call ratio of BZUN is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuveen Asset Management holds 2,609K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,341K shares, representing an increase of 10.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZUN by 21.41% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,994K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,975K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZUN by 75.36% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,703K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,435K shares, representing an increase of 15.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZUN by 28.53% over the last quarter.

TEMRX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Fund Retail Class holds 905K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 923K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZUN by 73.88% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 897K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing an increase of 87.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZUN by 934.84% over the last quarter.

Baozun Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Baozun Inc. is the leader and a pioneer in the brand e-commerce service industry in China. Baozun empowers a broad and diverse range of brands to grow and succeed by leveraging its end-to-end e-commerce service capabilities, omni-channel coverage and technology-driven solutions. Its integrated one-stop solutions address all core aspects of the e-commerce operations covering IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, and warehousing and fulfillment.

