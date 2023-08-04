Citigroup Maintains Ball (BALL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Ball (NYSE:BALL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.41% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ball is 61.67. The forecasts range from a low of 54.54 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 4.41% from its latest reported closing price of 59.07.

The projected annual revenue for Ball is 15,936MM, an increase of 9.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ball. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 2.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BALL is 0.24%, a decrease of 5.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 326,889K shares. The put/call ratio of BALL is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Parnassus Investments holds 20,341K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,204K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 0.38% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 15,096K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,148K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 0.35% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,830K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,927K shares, representing an increase of 39.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 66.60% over the last quarter.

PRBLX - Parnassus Core Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 11,805K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,297K shares, representing an increase of 12.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 16.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,732K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,545K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 1.46% over the last quarter.

Ball Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 21,500 people worldwide and reported 2020 net sales of $11.8 billion.

