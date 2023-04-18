Citigroup Maintains Baidu (BIDU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.60% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Baidu is $184.94. The forecasts range from a low of $102.01 to a high of $245.70. The average price target represents an increase of 40.60% from its latest reported closing price of $131.54.

The projected annual revenue for Baidu is $140,517MM, an increase of 13.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $66.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST T. Rowe Price Growth Opportunities Portfolio holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 106.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 59.69% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 37K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 37.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 53.95% over the last quarter.

Exchange Traded Concepts holds 80K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing a decrease of 10.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 114,213.76% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT International Equity Fund Class I holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capstone Investment Advisors holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 70.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 31.13% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 759 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baidu. This is a decrease of 52 owner(s) or 6.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIDU is 0.63%, an increase of 10.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.25% to 106,516K shares. The put/call ratio of BIDU is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

Baidu Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation.

