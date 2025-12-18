Citigroup Maintains Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.52% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Axalta Coating Systems is $36.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 15.52% from its latest reported closing price of $32.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Axalta Coating Systems is 5,282MM, an increase of 2.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 889 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axalta Coating Systems. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXTA is 0.21%, an increase of 0.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 278,559K shares. The put/call ratio of AXTA is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 15,641K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,868K shares , representing an increase of 11.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 41.64% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,632K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,034K shares , representing a decrease of 27.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 92.70% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 7,838K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,362K shares , representing an increase of 82.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 390.19% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 7,390K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,420K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 9.99% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,119K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,113K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 15.54% over the last quarter.

