Citigroup Maintains Avery Dennison (AVY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.73% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Avery Dennison is $200.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $172.92 to a high of $234.15. The average price target represents an increase of 24.73% from its latest reported closing price of $160.75 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Avery Dennison is 10,345MM, an increase of 18.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,523 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avery Dennison. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVY is 0.18%, an increase of 12.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 88,716K shares. The put/call ratio of AVY is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,164K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 99.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 32,009.20% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,573K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,249K shares , representing a decrease of 18.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 20.87% over the last quarter.

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 2,724K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,510K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,488K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 11.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,219K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,233K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 12.94% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.