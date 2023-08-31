Citigroup Maintains AvePoint Inc - (AVPT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of AvePoint Inc - (NASDAQ:AVPT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.44% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for AvePoint Inc - is 7.11. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.44% from its latest reported closing price of 6.87.

The projected annual revenue for AvePoint Inc - is 282MM, an increase of 12.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in AvePoint Inc -. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVPT is 0.14%, a decrease of 21.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.53% to 83,785K shares. The put/call ratio of AVPT is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sixth Street Partners Management Company holds 24,001K shares representing 12.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,501K shares, representing a decrease of 18.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVPT by 0.35% over the last quarter.

Monarch Alternative Capital holds 4,745K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,422K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EVR Research holds 4,200K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,410K shares, representing a decrease of 28.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVPT by 16.44% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,463K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,653K shares, representing a decrease of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVPT by 26.09% over the last quarter.

AvePoint Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apex is a special purpose acquisition corporation led by co-CEOs Jeff Epstein, the former CFO of Oracle, and Brad Koenig, the former head of Goldman Sachs’ global technology investment banking team.

