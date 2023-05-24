Citigroup Maintains AvePoint Inc - (AVPT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of AvePoint Inc - (NASDAQ:AVPT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.03% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for AvePoint Inc - is 6.58. The forecasts range from a low of 4.75 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.03% from its latest reported closing price of 6.09.

The projected annual revenue for AvePoint Inc - is 282MM, an increase of 16.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in AvePoint Inc -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVPT is 0.18%, an increase of 25.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 79,406K shares. The put/call ratio of AVPT is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sixth Street Partners Management Company holds 28,501K shares representing 15.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EVR Research holds 5,410K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,833K shares, representing an increase of 10.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVPT by 91,795.70% over the last quarter.

Monarch Alternative Capital holds 4,745K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,422K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,807K shares, representing an increase of 13.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVPT by 9.93% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,607K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,060K shares, representing an increase of 15.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVPT by 11.87% over the last quarter.

AvePoint Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apex is a special purpose acquisition corporation led by co-CEOs Jeff Epstein, the former CFO of Oracle, and Brad Koenig, the former head of Goldman Sachs’ global technology investment banking team.

