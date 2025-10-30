Citigroup Maintains AutoNation (AN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.05% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for AutoNation is $232.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $203.24 to a high of $278.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.05% from its latest reported closing price of $195.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AutoNation is 34,307MM, an increase of 22.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 950 funds or institutions reporting positions in AutoNation. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 4.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AN is 0.20%, an increase of 4.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 33,384K shares. The put/call ratio of AN is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 1,704K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,964K shares , representing a decrease of 15.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AN by 59.96% over the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 1,215K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,130K shares , representing an increase of 6.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AN by 31.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,087K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,106K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AN by 7.57% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 831K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares , representing a decrease of 5.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AN by 8.86% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 816K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares , representing an increase of 17.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AN by 88.74% over the last quarter.

