Citigroup Maintains Autoliv (ALV) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.00% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Autoliv is 105.38. The forecasts range from a low of 86.86 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.00% from its latest reported closing price of 87.09.

The projected annual revenue for Autoliv is 9,645MM, an increase of 4.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 902 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autoliv. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALV is 0.56%, an increase of 3.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 59,998K shares. The put/call ratio of ALV is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cevian Capital II GP holds 6,299K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,371K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,427K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALV by 12.07% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,103K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,030K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALV by 17.14% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,590K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,418K shares, representing an increase of 6.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALV by 14.87% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 2,279K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,857K shares, representing a decrease of 25.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALV by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Autoliv Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in vehicle safety systems, and through our subsidiaries we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels and pedestrian protection systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Our products save over 30,000 lives each year and prevent ten times as many severe injuries. Our more than 65,000 associates in 27 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We have 14 technical centers, with 20 test tracks. Sales in 2019 amounted to US $ 8,548 million.

