Citigroup Maintains Atlas Energy Solutions Inc - (AESI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc - (NYSE:AESI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.09% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc - is 24.53. The forecasts range from a low of 21.72 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 17.09% from its latest reported closing price of 20.95.

The projected annual revenue for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc - is 600MM, a decrease of 1.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc -. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 85.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AESI is 0.15%, an increase of 2.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.36% to 22,027K shares. The put/call ratio of AESI is 6.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,997K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,997K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 68.55% over the last quarter.

JAMRX - Janus Henderson Research Fund Class T holds 1,769K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,720K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 1,371K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares, representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 27.43% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,296K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 38.49% over the last quarter.

