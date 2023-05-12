Citigroup Maintains Atkore (ATKR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.65% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atkore is 170.34. The forecasts range from a low of 157.56 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 39.65% from its latest reported closing price of 121.98.

The projected annual revenue for Atkore is 3,787MM, a decrease of 0.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 818 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atkore. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 9.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATKR is 0.37%, an increase of 31.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.50% to 48,356K shares. The put/call ratio of ATKR is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 1,307K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,507K shares, representing a decrease of 15.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 21.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,204K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,233K shares, representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 31.36% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,129K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,151K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 20.99% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,057K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 887K shares, representing an increase of 16.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 53.28% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,023K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 31.62% over the last quarter.

Atkore Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atkore is forging a future where its employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together - a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

