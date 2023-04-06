Citigroup Maintains Ascendis Pharma (ASND) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Ascendis Pharma A (NASDAQ:ASND) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 128.16% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ascendis Pharma A is $162.42. The forecasts range from a low of $118.52 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 128.16% from its latest reported closing price of $71.19.

The projected annual revenue for Ascendis Pharma A is $152MM, an increase of 197.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$9.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Foresite Capital Management III holds 134K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 700K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares, representing a decrease of 14.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 5.12% over the last quarter.

Sessa Capital IM holds 58K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Matisse Capital holds 31K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 16.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 0.50% over the last quarter.

Chicago Partners Investment Group holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 29.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 38.35% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ascendis Pharma A. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASND is 0.74%, an increase of 5.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 81,453K shares. The put/call ratio of ASND is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ascendis Pharma A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative TransCon technologies to build a leading, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients' lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

