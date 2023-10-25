Citigroup Maintains Arvinas (ARVN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 349.19% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arvinas is 66.30. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 349.19% from its latest reported closing price of 14.76.

The projected annual revenue for Arvinas is 120MM, a decrease of 23.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arvinas. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 8.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARVN is 0.19%, a decrease of 4.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.13% to 49,842K shares. The put/call ratio of ARVN is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 4,018K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,718K shares, representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 25.30% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 2,773K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,274K shares, representing a decrease of 54.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 37.97% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,694K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,514K shares, representing an increase of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 9.37% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 2,127K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,998K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,012K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 540.82% over the last quarter.

Arvinas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and "undruggable" targets, the company has two clinical-stage programs: ARV-110 for the treatment of men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer.

