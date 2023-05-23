Citigroup Maintains Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.24% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arthur J. Gallagher is 227.97. The forecasts range from a low of 173.72 to a high of $257.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.24% from its latest reported closing price of 214.59.

The projected annual revenue for Arthur J. Gallagher is 9,469MM, an increase of 11.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.81.

Arthur J. Gallagher Declares $0.55 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

At the current share price of $214.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.65%, the lowest has been 1.01%, and the highest has been 2.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.44 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1731 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arthur J. Gallagher. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AJG is 0.41%, an increase of 7.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.44% to 252,245K shares. The put/call ratio of AJG is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 50,898K shares representing 23.76% ownership of the company.

Capital International Investors holds 9,494K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,762K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 5.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,408K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,271K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 3.91% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,450K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,410K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 84.64% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,907K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,844K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 2.46% over the last quarter.

Arthur J. Gallagher Background Information

Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

