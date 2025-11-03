Citigroup Maintains Ardelyx (ARDX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Ardelyx (NasdaqGM:ARDX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.50% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ardelyx is $11.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 92.50% from its latest reported closing price of $5.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ardelyx is 247MM, a decrease of 37.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ardelyx. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARDX is 0.10%, an increase of 22.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 202,229K shares. The put/call ratio of ARDX is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 15,058K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,977K shares , representing a decrease of 65.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARDX by 57.04% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 11,663K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,465K shares , representing an increase of 44.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARDX by 30.67% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 11,458K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,158K shares , representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARDX by 18.99% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 11,251K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,384K shares , representing an increase of 25.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARDX by 4.95% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 9,260K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,872K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARDX by 25.08% over the last quarter.

