Citigroup Maintains Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (ARCT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (NasdaqGM:ARCT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 461.79% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings is $45.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 461.79% from its latest reported closing price of $8.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings is 320MM, an increase of 227.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 339 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCT is 0.05%, an increase of 8.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.24% to 30,210K shares. The put/call ratio of ARCT is 1.79, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 4,694K shares representing 17.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 2,436K shares representing 8.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 2,198K shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 1,948K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,832K shares , representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCT by 39.05% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 1,948K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,830K shares , representing an increase of 6.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCT by 46.49% over the last quarter.

