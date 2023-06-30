Citigroup Maintains ArcBest (ARCB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.86% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ArcBest is 114.24. The forecasts range from a low of 91.91 to a high of $142.80. The average price target represents an increase of 16.86% from its latest reported closing price of 97.76.

The projected annual revenue for ArcBest is 5,273MM, an increase of 2.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.22.

ArcBest Declares $0.12 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 received the payment on May 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $97.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.79%, the lowest has been 0.26%, and the highest has been 1.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.85 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 660 funds or institutions reporting positions in ArcBest. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCB is 0.21%, an increase of 31.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.45% to 25,508K shares. The put/call ratio of ARCB is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,763K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,809K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 24.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 715K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 24.06% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 689K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 701K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 31.85% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 613K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 21.22% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 607K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 28.65% over the last quarter.

ArcBest Background Information

ArcBest® is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for its customers' supply chain needs. The company will find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair.

Key filings for this company:

