Citigroup Maintains Aptiv (APTV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.66% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aptiv is 134.08. The forecasts range from a low of 77.77 to a high of $164.85. The average price target represents an increase of 45.66% from its latest reported closing price of 92.05.

The projected annual revenue for Aptiv is 19,708MM, an increase of 8.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1670 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aptiv. This is an increase of 89 owner(s) or 5.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APTV is 0.35%, an increase of 12.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.10% to 305,703K shares. The put/call ratio of APTV is 1.82, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 9,110K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,696K shares, representing a decrease of 17.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 6.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,235K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,091K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 11.92% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,080K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,598K shares, representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 18.25% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,837K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,610K shares, representing a decrease of 9.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 0.76% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,313K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,247K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 10.53% over the last quarter.

Aptiv Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility.

