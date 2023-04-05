Citigroup Maintains Applied Therapeutics (APLT) Buy Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Applied Therapeutics with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,792.63% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Applied Therapeutics is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 1,792.63% from its latest reported closing price of $0.81.

The projected annual revenue for Applied Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 79.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLT by 46.64% over the last quarter.

BIB - ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLT by 33.66% over the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLT by 23.14% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Group holds 797K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares, representing an increase of 43.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLT by 32.81% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APLT is 0.06%, an increase of 354.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.50% to 21,427K shares. The put/call ratio of APLT is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

Applied Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The Company's lead drug candidate, AT-007, is a novel central nervous system penetrant aldose reductase inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of Galactosemia, a rare pediatric metabolic disease. The Company initiated a pivotal Phase 1/2 clinical trial in June 2019, read out positive top-line biomarker data in adult Galactosemia patients in January 2020 and announced full data from the trial in April 2020. A pediatric Galactosemia study commenced in June 2020. The Company is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI that is being developed for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The Company initiated a Phase 3 registrational study in DbCM in September 2019. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy, as well as novel dual PI3k inhibitors in preclinical development for orphan oncology indications.

