Citigroup Maintains Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.25% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is 89.22. The forecasts range from a low of 51.51 to a high of $148.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.25% from its latest reported closing price of 93.18.

The projected annual revenue for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is 222MM, an increase of 109.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 626 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apellis Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APLS is 0.34%, a decrease of 24.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.64% to 116,227K shares. The put/call ratio of APLS is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 10,625K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,125K shares, representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 35.73% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,758K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,957K shares, representing a decrease of 13.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 37.31% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,843K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,516K shares, representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 22.98% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 5,183K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,988K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 99.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 20,293.99% over the last quarter.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, the company aims to develop transformative therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology.

