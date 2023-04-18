Citigroup Maintains Aon (AON) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Aon (NYSE:AON) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.23% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aon is $339.12. The forecasts range from a low of $313.10 to a high of $381.15. The average price target represents an increase of 2.23% from its latest reported closing price of $331.71.

The projected annual revenue for Aon is $13,263MM, an increase of 6.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $14.68.

Aon Declares $0.62 Dividend

On April 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share ($2.46 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.56 per share.

At the current share price of $331.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.74%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.87%, the lowest has been 0.61%, and the highest has been 1.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.99 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lombard Odier Asset Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Symmetry Partners holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Annandale Capital holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MLVAX - MFS Low Volatility Equity Fund A holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 76.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AON by 44.43% over the last quarter.

GRMAX - Nationwide S&P 500 Index Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AON by 5.48% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1874 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aon. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 4.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AON is 0.49%, a decrease of 3.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.79% to 214,971K shares. The put/call ratio of AON is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

Aon plc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aon plc is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

