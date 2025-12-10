Stocks
Citigroup Maintains AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Buy Recommendation

December 10, 2025 — 06:29 pm EST

December 10, 2025 — 06:29 pm EST

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.07% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for AngloGold Ashanti is $86.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 7.07% from its latest reported closing price of $80.34 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AngloGold Ashanti is 4,807MM, a decrease of 43.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 776 funds or institutions reporting positions in AngloGold Ashanti. This is an increase of 118 owner(s) or 17.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AU is 0.44%, an increase of 15.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.94% to 262,770K shares. AU / AngloGold Ashanti plc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of AU is 1.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 19,848K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,043K shares , representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AU by 39.35% over the last quarter.

Ninety One SA holds 17,917K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 14,343K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,077K shares , representing a decrease of 26.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AU by 6.76% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,641K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,392K shares , representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AU by 0.49% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 5,295K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,734K shares , representing a decrease of 8.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AU by 27.74% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

