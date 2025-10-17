Citigroup Maintains Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:AMLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.56% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is $15.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1.56% from its latest reported closing price of $14.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is 12,393MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 28.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMLX is 0.21%, an increase of 57.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.33% to 86,318K shares. The put/call ratio of AMLX is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 8,800K shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,698K shares , representing an increase of 35.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 154.42% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 7,902K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,874K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 90.70% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 5,944K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 4,536K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 917K shares , representing an increase of 79.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 670.33% over the last quarter.

Saturn V Capital Management holds 3,261K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,426K shares , representing an increase of 25.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 95.40% over the last quarter.

