Citigroup Maintains American International Group (AIG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.08% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for American International Group is 69.65. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 29.08% from its latest reported closing price of 53.96.

The projected annual revenue for American International Group is 49,158MM, a decrease of 6.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.35.

American International Group Declares $0.36 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $53.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.67%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.80%, the lowest has been 1.98%, and the highest has been 6.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.16 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1785 funds or institutions reporting positions in American International Group. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIG is 0.43%, a decrease of 5.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.54% to 789,735K shares. The put/call ratio of AIG is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 38,559K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,329K shares, representing a decrease of 7.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 29.84% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 31,808K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,394K shares, representing an increase of 23.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 85.52% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 26,886K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,884K shares, representing a decrease of 22.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 39.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,579K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,655K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 22.58% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 20,478K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,173K shares, representing an increase of 21.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 53.98% over the last quarter.

American International Group Background Information

American International Group, Inc. is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

