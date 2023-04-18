Citigroup Maintains American International Group (AIG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.54% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for American International Group is $70.89. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 36.54% from its latest reported closing price of $51.92.

The projected annual revenue for American International Group is $49,158MM, a decrease of 12.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.35.

American International Group Declares $0.32 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $51.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.47%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.80%, the lowest has been 1.98%, and the highest has been 6.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.81 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VMVIX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,295K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,338K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 16.76% over the last quarter.

Vantage Consulting Group holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 21.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 99.89% over the last quarter.

LNFIX - QS Global Market Neutral Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 43.96% over the last quarter.

MUTUAL OF AMERICA INVESTMENT CORP - Equity Index Fund Class holds 99K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 22.34% over the last quarter.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 48K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 99.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1809 funds or institutions reporting positions in American International Group. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIG is 0.53%, an increase of 26.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.44% to 810,941K shares. The put/call ratio of AIG is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

American International Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American International Group, Inc. is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

