Citigroup Maintains American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE:AXL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.57% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings is 9.18. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.57% from its latest reported closing price of 7.14.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings is 6,139MM, an increase of 2.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXL is 0.08%, an increase of 4.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 127,017K shares. The put/call ratio of AXL is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,205K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,354K shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXL by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 5,816K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,769K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXL by 19.61% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,980K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,068K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXL by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,409K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,407K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXL by 4.37% over the last quarter.

FMCSX - Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund holds 3,378K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,072K shares, representing a decrease of 20.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXL by 14.56% over the last quarter.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AAM delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has approximately 20,000 associates operating at nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries to support its customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.