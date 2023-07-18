Citigroup Maintains American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE:AXL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.56% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings is 9.33. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 7.56% from its latest reported closing price of 8.67.

The projected annual revenue for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings is 6,139MM, an increase of 4.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXL is 0.08%, a decrease of 9.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 124,813K shares. The put/call ratio of AXL is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,354K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,490K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXL by 4.51% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 5,769K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,652K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXL by 5.06% over the last quarter.

FMCSX - Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund holds 4,072K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,159K shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXL by 14.88% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,068K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,277K shares, representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXL by 3.38% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,407K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,428K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXL by 9.84% over the last quarter.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AAM delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has approximately 20,000 associates operating at nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries to support its customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership.

