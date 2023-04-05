Citigroup Maintains American Airlines Group (AAL) Neutral Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of American Airlines Group with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.95% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Airlines Group is $17.69. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 24.95% from its latest reported closing price of $14.16.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for American Airlines Group is $51,177MM, an increase of 4.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.52.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Maverick Capital holds 87K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

GSPFX - Gotham Enhanced S&P 500 Index Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 2.62% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 12.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 7.25% over the last quarter.

DAMDX - Dunham Monthly Distribution Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP SSGA S&P 500 Index Fund Standard Class holds 170K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1011 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Airlines Group. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAL is 0.12%, a decrease of 7.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.06% to 397,194K shares. The put/call ratio of AAL is 2.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

American Airlines Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Airlines Group Inc. is the parent company of American Airlines. Together with regional partner American Eagle, American Airlines offers an average of nearly 6,700 flights daily to 350 destinations in 50 countries. American Airlines is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members and members-elect offer nearly 14,250 flights daily to 1,000 destinations in 150 countries.

See all American Airlines Group regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.