Citigroup Maintains Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) Buy Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Altus Power, Inc. with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 136.00% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Altus Power, Inc. is $12.53. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 136.00% from its latest reported closing price of $5.31.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Altus Power, Inc. is $183MM, an increase of 81.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.06.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 20,775K shares representing 13.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,825K shares, representing a decrease of 5.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPS by 52.03% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,236K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,787K shares, representing an increase of 10.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPS by 99.99% over the last quarter.

ValueAct Holdings holds 4,018K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPS by 33.87% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 3,138K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,994K shares, representing an increase of 36.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPS by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management holds 3,000K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altus Power, Inc.. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPS is 0.14%, a decrease of 5.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.85% to 68,730K shares. The put/call ratio of AMPS is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

Altus Power Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally sited solar generation, energy storage, and EV-charging stations across the U.S. Since its founding in 2009, Altus Power has developed or acquired over 350 megawatts from Vermont to Hawaii.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.