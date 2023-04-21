Citigroup Maintains Altimeter Growth (GRAB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:GRAB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.58% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Altimeter Growth is $4.44. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 47.58% from its latest reported closing price of $3.01.

The projected annual revenue for Altimeter Growth is $1,994MM, an increase of 39.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Sarl holds 526K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,307K shares, representing a decrease of 148.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRAB by 57.04% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 10,000K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 150.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRAB by 99.95% over the last quarter.

DSPC - AXS De-SPAC ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 37.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAB by 12.95% over the last quarter.

HCINX - The Institutional International Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 45K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 27.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAB by 49.75% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altimeter Growth. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRAB is 0.85%, an increase of 0.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.93% to 1,590,986K shares. The put/call ratio of GRAB is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

Grab Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Grab is Southeast Asia’s leading superapp based on GMV in 2020 in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services, according to Euromonitor. Grab operates across the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors in over 400 cities in eight countries in the Southeast Asia region – Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab enables millions of people each day to access its driver- and merchant-partners to order food or groceries, send packages, hail a ride or taxi, pay for online purchases or access services such as lending, insurance, wealth management and telemedicine, all through a single "everyday everything" app. Grab was founded in 2012 with the mission to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone, and since then, the Grab app has been downloaded onto millions of mobile devices. Grab strives to serve a double bottom line: to simultaneously deliver financial performance for its shareholders and a positive social impact in Southeast Asia.

