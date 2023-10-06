Citigroup Maintains Ally Financial (ALLY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.56% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ally Financial is 32.81. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 30.56% from its latest reported closing price of 25.13.

The projected annual revenue for Ally Financial is 8,576MM, an increase of 14.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.50.

Ally Financial Declares $0.30 Dividend

On July 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 1, 2023 received the payment on August 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $25.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.78%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.94%, the lowest has been 1.38%, and the highest has been 6.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.07 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.72 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.58%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 938 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ally Financial. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 3.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLY is 0.23%, a decrease of 5.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.75% to 303,313K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLY is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 29,000K shares representing 9.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 26,031K shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,964K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLY by 4.61% over the last quarter.

OAKMX - Oakmark Fund Investor Class holds 13,359K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sessa Capital IM holds 8,923K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,493K shares, representing a decrease of 6.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLY by 62.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,393K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,341K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLY by 1.62% over the last quarter.

Ally Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ally Financial Inc. is a leading digital financial-services company with $182.2 billionin assets as of December 31, 2020. As a customer-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions, it's relentlessly focused on 'Doing it Right' and being a trusted financial-services provider to its consumer, commercial, and corporate customers. It's one of the largest full-service automotive-finance operations in the country and offers a wide range of financial services and insurance products to automotive dealerships and consumers. Its award-winning online bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) offers mortgage lending, personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products, including savings, money-market, and checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Additionally, it offer securities-brokerage and investment-advisory services through Ally Invest. Its robust corporate finance business offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies.

