Citigroup Maintains Allstate Corp (ALL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.98% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allstate Corp is 131.78. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $161.70. The average price target represents an increase of 6.98% from its latest reported closing price of 123.19.

The projected annual revenue for Allstate Corp is 48,790MM, a decrease of 10.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1942 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allstate Corp. This is a decrease of 116 owner(s) or 5.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALL is 0.27%, a decrease of 6.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 229,384K shares. The put/call ratio of ALL is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,218K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,150K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 8.46% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,171K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,039K shares, representing an increase of 15.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 145.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,260K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,137K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 9.08% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,755K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,531K shares, representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 0.45% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,673K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,815K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 13.16% over the last quarter.

Allstate Corp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life's uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace. Allstate is widely known for the slogan 'You're in Good Hands with Allstate.'

