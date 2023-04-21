Citigroup Maintains Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allison Transmission Holdings is $47.65. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.27% from its latest reported closing price of $46.59.

The projected annual revenue for Allison Transmission Holdings is $2,869MM, an increase of 3.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.01.

Allison Transmission Holdings Declares $0.23 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 6, 2023 received the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $46.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.97%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.72%, the lowest has been 1.13%, and the highest has been 2.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SWMCX - Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap Index Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 4.17% over the last quarter.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 54K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 25.01% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 39K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 13.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 19.22% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 28.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 59.74% over the last quarter.

LUSIX - Lazard US Systematic Small Cap Equity Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 832 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allison Transmission Holdings. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 9.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALSN is 0.21%, an increase of 8.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.43% to 105,630K shares. The put/call ratio of ALSN is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

Allison Transmission Holdings Background Information

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, as well as a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,500 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide.

