Citigroup Maintains Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.75% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alexandria Real Estate Equities is 177.07. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $207.90. The average price target represents an increase of 45.75% from its latest reported closing price of 121.49.

The projected annual revenue for Alexandria Real Estate Equities is 2,316MM, a decrease of 13.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.69.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Declares $1.21 Dividend

On March 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.21 per share ($4.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.21 per share.

At the current share price of $121.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.98%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.75%, the lowest has been 2.09%, and the highest has been 4.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alexandria Real Estate Equities. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARE is 0.52%, an increase of 0.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 185,314K shares. The put/call ratio of ARE is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 15,632K shares representing 9.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

APG Asset Management US holds 7,358K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,430K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 1.92% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,913K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,031K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 0.37% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 5,784K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,936K shares, representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 4.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,986K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,869K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 1.73% over the last quarter.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. an S&P 500® urban office real estate investment trust, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle.

