Citigroup Maintains Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,029.48% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aldeyra Therapeutics is 20.78. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1,029.48% from its latest reported closing price of 1.84.

The projected annual revenue for Aldeyra Therapeutics is 20MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aldeyra Therapeutics. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 46.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALDX is 0.16%, a decrease of 32.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.79% to 41,388K shares. The put/call ratio of ALDX is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 11,350K shares representing 19.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Knoll Capital Management holds 3,016K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,067K shares, representing an increase of 31.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALDX by 3.04% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,185K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,220K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALDX by 125.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,697K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,678K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALDX by 21.18% over the last quarter.

Eagle Asset Management holds 1,059K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,844K shares, representing a decrease of 74.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALDX by 53.86% over the last quarter.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company's lead investigational compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target RASP (reactive aldehyde species), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease and result in cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company's clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in development for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer.

