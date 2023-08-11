Citigroup Maintains Air Lease Corp - (AL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Air Lease Corp - (NYSE:AL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.60% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Air Lease Corp - is 55.08. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 32.60% from its latest reported closing price of 41.54.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Air Lease Corp - is 2,787MM, an increase of 12.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 641 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air Lease Corp -. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AL is 0.37%, a decrease of 14.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.88% to 130,102K shares. The put/call ratio of AL is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,723K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,542K shares, representing an increase of 32.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AL by 1,017.64% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,877K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,861K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AL by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,522K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,663K shares, representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AL by 86.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,257K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,209K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AL by 3.97% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,192K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,209K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AL by 4.77% over the last quarter.

Air Lease Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.