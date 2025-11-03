Citigroup Maintains AGCO (AGCO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.91% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for AGCO is $122.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $97.97 to a high of $149.10. The average price target represents an increase of 15.91% from its latest reported closing price of $105.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AGCO is 13,346MM, an increase of 32.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 967 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGCO. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 2.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGCO is 0.23%, an increase of 3.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 91,493K shares. The put/call ratio of AGCO is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,076K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,985K shares , representing a decrease of 37.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 25.55% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,220K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,331K shares , representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 76.49% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 2,948K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,307K shares , representing a decrease of 12.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 88.53% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,884K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,742K shares , representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 10.11% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,840K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,140K shares , representing an increase of 24.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 79.88% over the last quarter.

