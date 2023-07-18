Citigroup Maintains AGCO (AGCO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.52% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AGCO is 157.37. The forecasts range from a low of 136.35 to a high of $198.45. The average price target represents an increase of 15.52% from its latest reported closing price of 136.23.

The projected annual revenue for AGCO is 13,257MM, a decrease of 0.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.01.

AGCO Declares $0.29 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $136.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.85%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.67%, the lowest has been 0.42%, and the highest has been 5.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.59 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 7.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1035 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGCO. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGCO is 0.29%, an increase of 3.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.35% to 68,582K shares. The put/call ratio of AGCO is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mizuho Markets Americas holds 3,589K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 98.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 3,182.26% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,178K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,198K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,434K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,260K shares, representing a decrease of 33.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 28.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,962K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,927K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 8.37% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,910K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,912K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 6.79% over the last quarter.

AGCO Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GCO is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $9.0 billion in 2019.

