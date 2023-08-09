Citigroup Maintains Aflac (AFL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.57% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aflac is 73.53. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.57% from its latest reported closing price of 77.06.

The projected annual revenue for Aflac is 18,143MM, a decrease of 4.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1965 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aflac. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFL is 0.28%, a decrease of 10.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.28% to 425,439K shares. The put/call ratio of AFL is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Japan Post Holdings Co. holds 52,300K shares representing 8.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,139K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,002K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFL by 16.52% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 16,308K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,344K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFL by 71.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,064K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,080K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFL by 16.93% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,888K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,783K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFL by 16.31% over the last quarter.

Aflac Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aflac Incorporated is a Fortune 500 company, helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan, where it insures 1 in 4 households. Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for 20 consecutive years. For 14 consecutive years, Aflac has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2020, Fortune included Aflac Incorporated on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 19th time, and Bloomberg added Aflac Incorporated to its Gender-Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency.

