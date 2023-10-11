Citigroup Maintains Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.81% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aercap Holdings N.V. is 81.47. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 31.81% from its latest reported closing price of 61.81.

The projected annual revenue for Aercap Holdings N.V. is 7,272MM, a decrease of 0.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 632 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aercap Holdings N.V.. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AER is 0.57%, an increase of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.21% to 245,187K shares. The put/call ratio of AER is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Electric holds 78,198K shares representing 33.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,711K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AER by 32.18% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 19,127K shares representing 8.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,343K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AER by 6.59% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 8,723K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,717K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AER by 13.48% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 8,096K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,504K shares, representing a decrease of 5.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AER by 5.94% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 6,684K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

