Citigroup Maintains AECOM (ACM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.84% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for AECOM is 101.89. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 32.84% from its latest reported closing price of 76.70.

The projected annual revenue for AECOM is 14,723MM, an increase of 5.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.36.

AECOM Declares $0.18 Dividend

On September 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 5, 2023 received the payment on October 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $76.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.94%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.42%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 2.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.83 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.89. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.17%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 951 funds or institutions reporting positions in AECOM. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACM is 0.27%, a decrease of 0.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.48% to 136,457K shares. The put/call ratio of ACM is 4.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 14,960K shares representing 10.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,117K shares, representing a decrease of 7.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 10.66% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 5,904K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,899K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 63.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,336K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,088K shares, representing an increase of 5.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 1.70% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,216K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,287K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 5.37% over the last quarter.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 4,031K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AECOM Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AECOM is built to deliver a better world. AECOM designs, builds, finances and operates critical infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organisations. As a fully integrated firm, AECOM connects knowledge and experience across its global network of experts to help clients solve their most complex challenges. From high-performance buildings and infrastructure, to resilient communities and environments, to stable and secure nations, AECOM's work is transformative, differentiated and vital. A Fortune 500 firm, AECOM had revenue of approximately $20.2 billion during fiscal year 2018.

