Citigroup Maintains ADT (ADT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of ADT (NYSE:ADT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.61% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for ADT is 10.37. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 81.61% from its latest reported closing price of 5.71.

The projected annual revenue for ADT is 6,924MM, an increase of 7.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in ADT. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 6.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADT is 0.22%, a decrease of 46.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.24% to 817,198K shares. The put/call ratio of ADT is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 498,300K shares representing 54.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 608,928K shares, representing a decrease of 22.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADT by 8.98% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 133,333K shares representing 14.47% ownership of the company.

Ariel Investments holds 16,825K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,190K shares, representing a decrease of 8.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADT by 5.67% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 16,647K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,628K shares, representing a decrease of 17.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADT by 4.53% over the last quarter.

Mgg Investment Group holds 11,634K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,921K shares, representing a decrease of 97.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADT by 99.90% over the last quarter.

ADT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 200 locations, 9 monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers.

