Citigroup Maintains Abercrombie & Fitch Co. - (ANF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. - (NYSE:ANF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.60% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. - is 33.25. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.60% from its latest reported closing price of 41.36.

The projected annual revenue for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. - is 3,695MM, a decrease of 0.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. -. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANF is 0.12%, a decrease of 0.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 55,180K shares. The put/call ratio of ANF is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,564K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,665K shares, representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 14.44% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,860K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares, representing an increase of 16.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 52.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,547K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares, representing an increase of 8.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 22.59% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,545K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,353K shares, representing a decrease of 52.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 39.34% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,504K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025K shares, representing an increase of 31.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 61.91% over the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Abercrombie & Fitch is an American lifestyle retailer that focuses on casual wear. Its headquarters are in New Albany, Ohio. The company operates three other offshoot brands: Abercrombie Kids, Hollister Co., and Gilly Hicks. As of February 2020, the company operated 854 stores across all brands.

