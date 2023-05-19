Citigroup Maintains 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,522.25% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for 9 Meters Biopharma is 20.98. The forecasts range from a low of 1.72 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2,522.25% from its latest reported closing price of 0.80.

The projected annual revenue for 9 Meters Biopharma is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in 9 Meters Biopharma. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 58.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMTR is 0.00%, a decrease of 22.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.15% to 41K shares. The put/call ratio of NMTR is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,913K shares representing 62.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,032K shares, representing an increase of 9.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMTR by 4.64% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,218K shares representing 22.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,041K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMTR by 11.25% over the last quarter.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 170K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 107K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMTR by 13.18% over the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 29K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 19.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMTR by 28.42% over the last quarter.

9 Meters Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. ('the Company') is a rare and unmet needs-focused gastroenterology company. The Company is advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into a Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome (SBS), a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

